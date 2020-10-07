P50,000 worth of printed modules damaged in Mandaue flood

Courtesy of Vanessa Sieras

Printed learning modules of some 800 students worth P50,000 in Mandaue City, Cebu were damaged by a flood there on Sunday afternoon, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Wednesday.

DepEd Region 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez said 500 families were affected by the flood in Barangay Paknaan, of whom, 32 students lost all their learning modules.

But, n an interview on ABS-CBN"s TeleRadyo, Edgar Espina, Jr., public information officer of DepEd Mandaue, said the flooding affected around 800 students as it spread to four other barangays.

The learning modules of these students, which they received not later than Friday last week ahead of the opening of classes last Monday, got wet and damaged, Espina said.

“But we sent help immediately and instructed the division of Mandaue to reprint it,” Jimenez of DepEd Region 7 said.

Courtesy of Al Drian

The modules are now with the students who are returning to their homes after the flood, according to Jimenez and Espina.

Espina said the affected students are both in grade school and high school.

He disclosed that 80 percent of public school students in the city are using the modular system, one of the distance learning modalities imposed by government for this school year in light of the pandemic.

Mandaue City has identified barangay Paknaan as a flood prone area, and assessment is ongoing to avoid the incident again.

The overflowing of the Butuanon river, once tagged as one of the dirtiest rivers in the coutnry, caused the flooding.

Espina said there were no casualties reported from the incident.

Courtesy of Vanessa Sieras

- with report from Annie Perez