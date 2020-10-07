NBI urged: Probe alleged Ombudsman contact of 'pastillas' scheme boss

MANILA - The National Bureau of Investigation should look into the alleged contact at the Office of the Ombudsman of one of the masterminds behind the "pastillas" bribery scheme, a senator said Wednesday.

Whistleblower Immigration Officer 2 Jeffrey Dale Ignacio identified former Bureau of Immigration Deputy Commissioner Marc Red Mariñas as the "boss" behind the corruption scheme, named after the Filipino dessert as the bribes were wrapped in paper similar to how the local delicacy was packaged.

"Nung nagkakabukingan na, nagmimeeting daw sila with other officials. Ito pang si deputy commissioner Marc Red Mariñas pinangangalandakan na may contact sila sa Ombudsman, which begs the question sino ang contact ni Mariñas sa Ombudsman," Hontiveros told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(When they were being found out, they met with other officials. Deputy commissioner Marc Red Mariñas said he has a contact at the Ombudsman, which begs the question who is his contact?)

"Pati ba naman Ombudsman sangkot na sa korupsyon, itong rebelasyon na ito ay talagang nakababahala... Pinapakita nito si Mariñas at kaniyang team ay trying to obstruct justice actively at thwart accountability sa aming komite at sa mismong court of law."

(Even the Ombudsman is involved in corruption. This revelation is worrisome. It shows Mariñas and his team are trying to obstruct justice actively and thwart accountability before our committee and the court of law."

The bribery scheme discovered earlier this year involves the alleged payment of grease money to immigration officials so that illegal Chinese workers could enter the country even without proper work visas.