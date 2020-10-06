LPA off Camarines Norte to dampen parts of Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

PAGASA

MANILA - A low pressure area off Camarines Norte will dampen parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao on Wednesday, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA was last spotted 320 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte as of 3 a.m., according to PAGASA weather forecaster Anna Clauren.

The brewing storm and the southwest monsoon will bring scattered rains over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Western and Central Visayas, and Mindanao, Clauren said.

Ilocos region, the Cordilleras, and Cagayan Valley will experience isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow, Clauren added.

The rest of the country, meantime, will experience isolated rains due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.