Government troops seize BIFF lair in Maguindanao

Photo courtesy of the 6th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army.



Members of the Philippine Army's 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion discovered a hideout of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Barangay Salman, Ampatuan town in Maguindanao last October 1.

Recovered from the site were 3 anti-personnel mines, several anti-personnel mine components, and a radio with charger.

The encampment can accommodate up to 50 people, the military said in a statement.

“In line with the unit's mandate, the troops will remain steadfast to give its stakeholders the peace and prosperity they truly deserve,” Lt. Col. Omar Orozco, commanding officer of 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion, said.

Ground forces would also continuously sustain its offensive operations to neutralize BIFF leaders, said Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, Joint Task Force Central and 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division commander.

- with a report from Lerio Bompat