DFA reports 6 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total now at 10,849

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,849 Wednesday with 6 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,144, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,905 of those infected have recovered, while 800 have died.

The DFA reported 2 new recoveries and 1 new fatality on Wednesday.

07 October 2020



Figures today show 6 new confirmed cases, 2 new recoveries, and 1 new fatality due to COVID-19 among Filipinos in Asia and the Pacific and in the Middle East. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/hEi5AjbmJf — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 7, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 499 in the Asia Pacific, 167 in Europe, 2,312 in the Middle East and Africa, and 166 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 329,637 people. The tally includes 5,925 deaths, 273,723 recoveries, and 49,989 active cases.

— With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News