CSC eyes online civil service exams

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 07 2020 01:36 PM

MANILA -- The Civil Service Commission (CSC) is mulling ways to shift its exams online as coronavirus infections continued to spread, an official said Wednesday.

"We need to restructure our pen-and-paper test ," CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada said in a Laging Handa public briefing. 

"In transition, hahanap po ng paraan (we will find a way) how to bridge the gap going to online," she added. 

Some 290,000 people were supposed to take the CSC pen-and-paper test in March, which was reset to 2021 due to the pandemic, said the commission. 

The CSC has canceled all other written career service examinations for the rest of the year, it said in an advisory

The coronavirus pandemic as of Tuesday has sickened at least 326,833 people in the Philippines, which has been under varying degrees of lockdown since March. 

 

