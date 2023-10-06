The Moon, Jupiter (center) and Venus (bottom) align as viewed on the western sky minutes after sunset in this photo taken from Barangay Kaunlaran, Quezon City on Feb. 23, 2023. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Meteorological agency PAGASA is offering one-day free planetarium shows and telescoping and stargazing sessions next week.

In celebration of World Space Week, the weather bureau will open to the public the celestial appreciation activities on October 10, Tuesday.

The free planetarium experience in PAGASA's astronomical facility along BIR Road in Quezon City will be available in the morning and afternoon, according to PAGASA. Each show runs for 45 minutes.

The planetarium shows begin at 8 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. The next session resumes at 1 p.m. and ends at 3:45 p.m.

By nighfall, stargazers can head to the PAGASA Astronomical Observatory at the UP Diliman campus for the telescoping and stargazing sessions, weather permitting.

The astronomical activities are open to walk-ins from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., PAGASA said.