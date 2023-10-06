Authorities confiscate around P2.1 billion worth of suspected meth at a Manila port. Contributed photos Authorities confiscate around P2.1 billion worth of suspected meth at a Manila port. Contributed photos Authorities confiscate around P2.1 billion worth of suspected meth at a Manila port. Contributed photos Authorities confiscate around P2.1 billion worth of suspected meth at a Manila port. Contributed photos Authorities confiscate around P2.1 billion worth of suspected meth at a Manila port. Contributed photos Authorities confiscate around P2.1 billion worth of suspected meth at a Manila port. Contributed photos

MANILA — Authorities seized some P2.1 billion worth of suspected shabu at the Manila International Container Port in Tondo, Manila on Thursday.

Around 1,109 pieces of plastic packs that contained a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu were found at the port's Container Freight Station 3, according to a report from the police Drug Enforcement Group.



The suspected illegal drugs were discovered inside boxes and individually wrapped in carbon paper and aluminum foil.

Authorities are investigating the point of origin of the alleged narcotics, their sender, and consignee.

The drug evidence will be turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for laboratory examination.