NCR mayors OK moratorium on 'pass-through' fees

Interior Sec. Benhur Abalos is optimistic that prices of basic commodities will decrease in NCR, following the Metro Manila Council's (MMC) MMDA Resolution 23-15 s. 2023 declaring a moratorium on the collection of pass-through fees on national roads.

The resolution also covers the "suspension of collection of any form of fees upon all types of vehicles transporting goods under Sec. 153 or 155 of the Republic Act No. 7160 in support of Executive Order No. 41 s. 2023".

"Pag taas ng mga bilihin talaga, pinaka-affected parati ang Metro Manila. Bakit? Dahil i-transport iyan galing probinsya, ang agricultural products. Kaya sa pagtatanggal nitong mga passing through na ito, ang laking bagay sa pagkamura ng ating mga bilihin," Abalos explained.

Existing ordinances of LGUs on the collection of fees will also be suspended or repealed, in accordance with the resolution, which he says was unanimously approved by the council, MMC President San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said.

"Iyong local government units na merong pass through ordinance, hindi naman specifically iyong income nito ay napupunta sa any specific activity. It goes to the general fund of the local government. Sa general fund po kasi kinukuha iyong araw-araw na pag-ma-manage ng local government unit," he said.

"It really depends on the prioritization of the local government unit kung saan gagamitin ang pondo nila. Ang impact po nito, unang-una siyempre, iyong mga LGU na may ordinansa, mababawasan ang income. Ngunit kung titimbangin mo, kung ako tanungin niyo, mababawasan nang kaunti ang kita ng LGU ngunit makakatulong naman sa ating mga mamamayan sapagkat ang presyo ng bilhin ay mapapababa, then we were able to look after the general welfare of our people," he added.

Under the local government code, LGUs can impose fees on roads that they built.

According to MMDA Acting Chairperson Atty. Don Artes, only Manila and Caloocan are currently imposing pass-through fees.

Other LGUs in NCR also have fees under the local tax code, but are not being enforced.

Artes said the nature of collection may be monthly or annually, and is being paid for by operators or drivers of the vehicles.

"Siguro sa mga coming months mararamdaman na iyan, lalong-lalo na bago mag-Pasko. Alam naman natin, maraming deliveries na mangyayari dahil mabilis ang komersyo. May bonuses ang mga tao," he said.

"Ito ay hindi lamang applicable siguro sa Metro Manila. Nasabi nga ni Secretary (Abalos) na gagawin din ito sa buong Pilipinas. So doon natin mararamdaman iyan, habang dumadami iyong sumusuporta rito at nagsu-suspend ng kanilang pass-through fees," he added.

Abalos said after 30 days, the DILG and concerned agencies will secure all ordinances on collection of pass-through fees of LGUs for evaluation.

"Pero ngayon pa lang, nagi-issue na kami ng panawagan na hindi na namin kailangang hintayin ito, baka pwede i-moratorium na, i-suspend na muna nila," he said.

The official also believes it is timely to amend the Local Government Code, which was passed into law over 30 years ago, to update provisions as needed.