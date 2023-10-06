Duterte's NTF-ELCAC role must also be considered in confidential funds: Tolentino

MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte’s need for confidential funds as Education Secretary must be correlated to her role as NTF-ELCAC vice chairperson, Senator Francis Tolentino said Friday.

Tolentino made the statement in reaction to criticisms about the Duterte's request to be granted P150 million CF for the DepED, aside from the P500 million CF for the OVP.

While saying that he respects the Vice President’s pronouncement that those trying to block the CF for DepEd are "enemies of the state," Tolentino said that addressing the peace and order in the countryside must also be given a priority.

He believes funds being asked by Duterte will go to the NTF-ELCAC.

Tolentino meanwhile is also in agreement that there should be a clearer reporting process on confidential and intelligence funds (CIFs).

“Siguro po yung COA (Commission on Audit) itself, mag-affirm na no irregularity transpired in the utilization of funds,” Tolentino said.

Any clarification must be issued during the budget and plenary deliberations, Tolentino said.