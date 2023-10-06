DMW to tap 'action fund' to help Filipinos victimized by illegal recruitment in Italy

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday said it will provide aid to Filipinos who have been victims of illegal recruitment by two companies in Milan, Italy.

DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said some Filipinos in Italy were offered to pay 3,000 Euros for job opportunities for their relatives.

Upon payment, the non-licensed recruiters identified by DMW as “Golden” and “Alpha Assistenza” allegdlky issued fake licenses to their victims.

“Maliban po sa peke ay hindi nga po lisensiyado at wala pong job opportunities na naghihintay doon. So, malinaw po na illegal recruitment at human trafficking po ito,” Olalia said.





To assist the distressed Filipinos, the DMW will tap its P1.2-bilion “action fund” to aid them in their cases.

“Ito iyong agarang tulong at saklolo sa mga OFWs na nangangailangan. Mayroon po kaming pondo na naka-budget at pangunahin dito iyong legal assistance na tinatawag,” Olalia said in a televised briefing.

“Kami po ay kakausap ng isang legal retainer o isang batikang abogado doon sa Italy na siya pong tutulong sa atin upang magsampa ng kaukulang kaso. Maliban po sa legal assistance, mayroon po tayong financial assistance din na ibibigay sa ating mga OFWs na naloko nga,” he added.

“Psychosocial assistance” will also be extended to the victims, Olalia also said.

DMW will also send a fact-finding team to Italy to conduct an investigation and gather testimonies of victims whose number has reached over 200 as of posting time.

RELATED VIDEO