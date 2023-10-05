Friends and relatives mourn and offer prayers for three fishermen killed in a collision in the West Philippine Sea at their wake at the Golden Star Funeral Home in Subic, Zambales on October 5, 2023. The fishermen's boat was struck by a foreign vessel believed to be the Marshall Islands-flagged Pacific Anna. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Monday's ramming incident in the West Philippine Sea has had a significant impact on the lives of the fishermen involved.

Michael An, a crew member of Filipino Fishing Boat (FFB) Dearyn and one of the 11 survivors, expressed deep concern.

"Ang hanapbuhay ko lang po talaga pangingisda... parang hindi ko rin po talaga makalimutan yung nangyari sa'kin," he said.

According to An, who has been fishing in the area for 20 years, it is common for large vessels to pass through that area. They have lights on their boats at night, making them visible to passing ships.

"Pag yung nananakbo po kami at may barko po, kami po yung umiiwas, pero pag sa gabi naman po nakatali kami sa payaw halos 12 hours po kaming may ilaw," An said.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will still investigate whether FFB Dearyn complied with safety standards.

Three fishermen lost their lives after FFB Dearyn capsized upon impact with the larger vessel.

The PCG believes that the collision was an accident involving a large oil tanker, the Marshall Islands-flagged Pacific Anna, which was reportedly en route to Singapore as its port of destination. The PCG refers to the tanker as a vessel of interest (VOI).

Johnny Manlolo, another crew member, mentioned that there were heavy rains and restricted visibility, known as "tribunada," in the area at the time of the incident. He also expressed his belief that the collision was an accident.

"Sa sobrang laki po ng barko... baka hindi nila maramdaman... aksidente po talaga," he said.

The PCG is investigating whether the MV Pacific Anna has any liability. Additionally, the PCG has already sent letters to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and the flag state of the VOI.

MV Pacific Anna arrived at the Port of Singapore on Thursday at 2 p.m., according to PCG.

"Wala pa silang official response sa atin pero nag acknowledge na sila na na-recieve nila yung ating communication," said Vice Admiral Joseph Coyme, Commander of the PCG Maritime Safety Services Command.

He added that once they complete the Maritime Casualty Investigation (MCI) report, they will and submit it to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) for diplomatic actions.

According to PCG Spokesperson for West Philippine Sea, Jay Tarriela, it will be the responsibility of the flag state administration to hold the ship owner accountable for the liability.

"Kung saan siya nakarehistro which is the Marshall Islands, obligation nung flag state administration to held the ship owner accountable dun sa libaility," Tarriela explained.

The PCG clarified that the incident is unrelated to the tensions in the West Philippine Sea, where a foreign vessel collided with a Philippine fishing boat.

They stated that the incident took place far from Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc, specifically around 180 nautical miles from Agno, Pangasinan.