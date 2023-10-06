Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on August 4, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — All 42 commercial airports across the country were placed on heightened alert on Friday due to a bomb threat that authorities received via email, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.

The email received by the Air Traffic Service claimed that aircraft from Manila going to Puerto Princesa, Mactan-Cebu, Bicol, and Davao International airports would "be set off by a bomb," the CAAP said.

"While the information is currently under validation, immediate enhanced security measures are being implemented across all airports," it said.

The Manila International Airport Authority said there was "no expected impact to any scheduled flights" due to the additional security measures.

A CAAP memorandum directed commercial airports to augment security personnel, thoroughly inspect passengers and cargo, and deploy patrol units.

CAAP said it was "collaborating closely" with the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group and the military to intensify intelligence and monitoring operations.

CAAP advised passengers who would travel internationally to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight to avoid any inconvenience.

"We also urge the public to cooperate fully with security personnel and to remain vigilant while at the airport. Safety and security remain our top priorities, and these measures are being taken to safeguard all those who use our airports," it added.



