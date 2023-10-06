Additional DOJ prosecutors to address cybercrimes: Remulla

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman have signed a joint circular for the staffing standards in the National Prosecution Service for additional prosecutors in the country.

According to Remulla, through the circular, there will be 1,173 additional prosectors and 364 prosecution attorneys throughout the country.

Remulla said the additional prosecutors will address issues involving criminals becoming more sophisticated through cybercrimes.

“To combat this evolving criminal landscape, we must deploy more public prosecutors with a deep understanding of the legal nuances, digital forensics, and investigative techniques,” he said.

The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group earlier said the number of cybercrime cases in Metro Manila rose 152 percent in the first 6 months of the year.

At least P155 million were lost due to scams and fraud in the Philippines from January to August 2023, the PNP-ACG said.

Pangandaman for her part underscored the importance of the country’s prosecution service which should be accessible to all Filipinos.

“Alam naman po natin marami sa ating mga kababayan ang hangad ay pagkamit ng hustisya sa iba’t ibang sitwasyon at pangngailangan, maraming Pilipino po ang umaasa sa ating pamahalaan para sa mapagkakatiwalaan patas at mabilis na hustisya,” Remulla said.