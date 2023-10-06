

MANILA — The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) on Friday said it was investigating the discovery of two bodies inside a container from the Philippines that arrived in Thailand on October 2.

PPA Spokesperson Eunice Samonte said the container was empty when it left the port of Manila.

“Sa ngayon kasi iniimbestigahan pa rin iyan especially kasi sa Thailand siya binuksan ‘no. So idineklarang empty iyong container dito sa Pilipinas and then pagdating doon sa Thailand, doon nakita, bumulaga iyong naaagnas na katawan ng dalawang bangkay, isang babae, isang lalake,” she said.

Samonte did not mention the identities of the pair.

“So iyon din iyong reason kung bakit isinusulong natin sa Philippine Ports Authority iyong container monitoring system...para po dire-diretso at nakikita natin at namu-monitor natin saan ba napupunta iyong mga container at mamu-monitor natin siya online gamit ang tablet po,” Samonte said.

The PPA is under the Department of Transportation.