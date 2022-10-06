New reward offered for info on Lapid killers, police say

A concerned citizen has pledged a P500,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators behind the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid, police said Thursday.

"May nagsabi sakin na magbigay daw ng 500,000 para ma solve yung case," National Capital Region Police Office Chief Brig. Gen. Jonel Estomo said.

He declined to name the donor.

Estomo also asked the public to give the police more time to solve the case.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos earlier offered a P500,000 reward for any information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible for the death of Lapid.

Lapid was shot dead in Las Piñas City Monday night. He was a staunch critic of the Duterte administration and some officials of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

