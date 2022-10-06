President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the opening of the 27th Agrilink/Foodlink/Aqualink Trade Fairs at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on October 6, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday said he prefers a journalist or a media practitioner to be his next Press Secretary following the resignation of lawyer Trixie Cruz-Angeles.

"'Yung kaibigan ninyo (One of your friends)," the president answered when asked by members of the Malacañang Press Corps about the qualities he is looking for in his next Press Secretary.

"Obviously, we need somebody who is very experienced and is probably a journalist or is a media practitioner," he added.

Marcos said he wants a Press Secretary who is able to communicate what they really want to tell the public.

Candidates for the Press Secretary position are now down to three, the President said, adding that he may be announcing his decision by early next week.

He, however, refused to divulge the names of the three out of courtesy to them.

"Early next week, we should announce," said Marcos.

Former Press Secretary Mike Toledo had expressed willingness to return to the post he held during the Estrada administration if "given an opportunity to serve" again.

But he declined to confirm whether or not he was offered the position.

Toledo, who has media work experience, interacted with Marcos on Wednesday night at an event organized by the Manila Overseas Press Club, of which he is vice president.

Department of Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez confirmed also on Wednesday that he is being considered for the position.

Chavez had served as Manila Broadcasting Company vice president, and station manager of DZRH Radio Nationwide and DZRH News Television.

Film director Paul Soriano also confirmed that he was considered for the post, but said that "the position needs more qualified people to help the President."

Cruz-Angeles resigned Tuesday, according to a Palace official, citing health reasons.

