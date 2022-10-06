Help from various people have been pouring in for a 68-year old man who was duped last Tuesday by his customer with a fake P1,000 bill in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

The man, identified as Sabdullah Amantar, sells face masks at a sidewalk in Barangay Basak.

The owner of Facebook page JnE Famvlog captured the old man’s reaction minutes after he realized that his customer who purchased masks worth P50 paid him counterfeit money.

The man said he even gave the customer P900 for his change, before the latter left on a motorcycle.

“Please help tatay, he was fooled early in the morning,” JnE Famvlog wrote in Cebuano, as caption for the video that has already earned over 180,000 views as of posting.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ahong Chan has coordinated with the local police to trace the person who duped the vendor.

“Ayaw kabalaka Tay, buhaton nako ang tanan nga masikop tong nangilad nimo. Sakit gyud gihapon sa akong dughan nga nakaya nila ang maong binuhatan," Chan said on his social media page.

(Don’t worry, Tay. I will do my best to catch the person who fooled you. My heart is aching that they can do such.)

Many people have been dropping by the vendor’s spot to personally give their cash aid or goods. Some are also sending in money via a mobile wallet and coursed through the video uploader.

- report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO