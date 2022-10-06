

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 2,562 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Department of Health (DOH), raising the country's total to 3,961,349.

Thirty-eight new deaths were also recorded, bringing the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 63,149.

Of the newly reported infections, 1,174 are from Metro Manila.

Active cases stood at 26,380, while the number of those who recovered from the illness climbed to 3,871,820.

The positivity rate from Oct. 2 to 5 is 15.4 percent, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

From Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, an average of 2,288 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 10 percent lower compared to the previous week, according to the health department's latest bulletin.

That was the sixth straight week that reported weekly cases were below 20,000, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group had said.

As of Oct. 4, more than 73.2 million people in the country are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the DOH said.

Of the figure, over 19.9 million have received their first booster dose while more than 3 million have gotten their second booster shots.

Last week, the DOH said 13 out of 17 local government units in Metro Manila were under "moderate risk" for COVID-19.

Six out of 17 areas in Metro Manila saw an increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19, it added.

A member of the country’s Vaccine Expert panel on Thursday warned of a further increase in COVID-19 infections amid the public’s waning immunity against the virus and increase in mobility.

The country logged its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Jan. 30, 2020, and its first death due to the disease on Feb. 1 of the same year. Both were Chinese nationals who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Vaccination against COVID-19 in the country started on March 1, 2021.

