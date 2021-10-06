Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto on August 12, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said he would rather be called "kuripot" (stingy) than lavishly spend for his 2022 re-election campaign and be accused of being corrupt.

“Hindi pa rin tayo gagastos ng malaki. Tandaan- ang gagastos ng malaki sa kampanya, ay malaki rin ang babawiin,” he said in a tweet on Wednesday.

(We will still not spend much for our campaign. Remember, those who spend so much during the campaign have much to recoup after the campaign.)

“Okay lang tawagin akong kuripot, at least hindi magnanakaw,” he said.

(It’s okay if people call me cheap, at least not a thief.)

Sotto did not say how much he spent in 2019 when he first ran for Pasig City mayor against then-Mayor Bobby Eusebio, whose family ruled the city for nearly 3 decades.

Good morning! Una, maraming salamat sa mga nagpadama sa akin ng overwhelming support. Sinusubukan kong replyan ang bawat text mula nung filing.



Ngayong meron nang nagdeklara na tatakbo rin bilang mayor, konting paalala/pakiusap lang sa mga supporter. 6 na bagay po ito (thread)- https://t.co/BoW5ug54Yz — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) October 6, 2021

Sotto’s comment about the upcoming campaign and election season comes as he reminded supporters to avoid personal attacks against any candidate.

“Ngayong meron nang nagdeklara na tatakbo rin bilang mayor, konting paalala/pakiusap lang sa mga supporter,” the Mayor said, as he retweeted a video clip of ABS-CBN’s interview with Pasig Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo.

(Now that there is another person who declared his intention to run for mayor, I’d like to appeal and remind some supporters.)

“Iwasan natin ang ‘mudslinging.’ Kung tungkol sa trabaho o track record, sige pag-usapan natin. Dapat naman talagang suriin nang mabuti ang mga kandidato pero wag yung personalan o bastusan na,” he said.

(Let us avoid mudslinging. If this is about work or track record, then let’s talk about it. We need to scrutinize candidates but we should avoid bringing up personal matters or being rude.)

Since Bernardo’s interview was uploaded online on October 5, several Sotto supporters have been mocking the vice mayor’s spiky hair.

“Kapag may kaibigan tayong nakita niyo sa kabila, 'wag niyong pagalitan o takutin... Di ba kasama sa laban natin ang pag giba ng ganun klaseng politika?”

(If we have friends who support the other side, do not castigate or threaten them… Isn’t that part of the kind of politics we want to do away with?)

Sotto said he would continue to be a “full-time mayor” even when the campaign period officially starts next year.

The Mayor also urged voters to be more discerning when it comes to fake news.