

MANILA - Tropical depression Lannie left the Philippine area of responsibility early Wednesday, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 12th storm this year, which inundated parts of southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, exited PAR at 5 a.m., PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

It was last estimated at 770 kilometers west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro as of 10 a.m., moving northwest at 20 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph, according to the weather bureau.

The trough or extension of "Lannie" may bring rains over Metro Manila, Central and Southern Luzon, Antique, and

Aklan, PAGASA said.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the remaining western seaboard of Luzon and the eastern seaboard of the

country, it added.

The tropical depression is forecast to move west northwestward in the next 24 hours towards central Vietnam.