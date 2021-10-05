Home  >  News

'Lannie' about to exit PAR

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2021 07:12 AM | Updated as of Oct 06 2021 07:18 AM

alt

MANILA -- Tropical depression Lannie is about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsiibility, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday. 

In its latest bulletin, PAGASA said Lannie was at 670 km west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro as of 4 a.m. Wednesday. 

It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 25 km/h.

No tropical cyclone wind signals are in effect. 

In a TeleRadyo interview, weather forecaster Joey Figuracion said Lannie is expected to exit PAR in the next three hours. 

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  weather   PAGASA   Lannie   tropical depression   weather top  