MANILA -- Tropical depression Lannie is about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsiibility, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

In its latest bulletin, PAGASA said Lannie was at 670 km west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro as of 4 a.m. Wednesday.

It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 25 km/h.

No tropical cyclone wind signals are in effect.

In a TeleRadyo interview, weather forecaster Joey Figuracion said Lannie is expected to exit PAR in the next three hours.