MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday night accepted over 1 million procured COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer.

Some 862,290 virus jabs arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 past 8 p.m. via Air Hong Kong flight LD456. These were immediately brought to a cold-chain storage facility in Marikina City.

A total of 76,050 shots were delivered to Cebu past 6 p.m. via Air Hong Kong flight LD457, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said.

Authorities added that 77,220 vaccine doses will be brought to Davao City on Thursday morning via Philippine Airlines flight PR 1811.

The latest batch raises the country's total received vaccine doses to more than 78.42 million, more than a half of which are jabs from China's Sinovac.

Aside from the fresh deliveries, the country is expecting the arrival of 1,003,860 more Pfizer vaccine doses.

Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. said that they are expecting more western COVID-19 vaccine brands in the coming days.

These vaccines will be used for the pilot vaccination of children ages 12 to 17 years old, he said.

At least 22.4 million of the country's target 77 million people have been fully vaccinated so far, while 25.3 million are partially vaccinated from the disease.

--- Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

