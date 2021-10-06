PH posts 9,868 new cases, DOH data collection issue persists

A person passes in front of a mural showing an image of a person wearing mask on 5th Avenue in Caloocan City on August 30, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday announced 9,868 fresh COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total to 2,622,917, but failed again to report new deaths as technical issues with the health department's data collating system persisted.

Of the cumulative total infections, 112,807 or 4.3 percent are active, the Department of Health said in its latest bulletin.

The agency also logged 133 new recoveries, pushing the country's total recuperations to 2,471,282.

"The relatively lower case counts today is due to lower laboratory output last Monday, October 4," the DOH said.

The country's COVID-19 positivity rate was 18.2 percent, based on test results of samples taken from 43,759 individuals on Monday.

All laboratories were operational on Monday, but two of these failed to submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS), according to the DOH. The said laboratories contributed 0.2 percent in all tested samples and 0.1 percent in positive patients.

The agency said it was "in constant coordination with the DICT to resolve technical issues with COVIDKaya."

"DOH will then again issue necessary public advisories to report additional deaths not included in today’s case bulletin due to technical issues of COVIDKaya," it said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and all over the country was at 69 percent and 71 percent, respectively.

Ward beds are 58 percent utilized in the capital region, and 61 percent used up nationwide.

Occupancy rate of isolation beds is 47 percent in Metro Manila, and 57 percent across the country.

A decline in recent cases had been observed but the country remains at moderate risk for COVID-19, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate some 77 million people to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen its economy. In an expansion of the country's vaccination drive, six hospitals will start inoculating children aged 12 to 17 next week, officials earlier said.

Some 21.9 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated, while 24.7 million have already received their first dose as of Monday, according to government data.

