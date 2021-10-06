Former senator Bongbong Marcos speaks with media after filing his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the 2022 presidential election at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Oct. 6, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The national disaster council on Wednesday denied any hand in an emergency alert that appeared to promote the 2022 presidential bid of former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

The text alert received by several people contains Marcos' initials and ends with the hashtag #BBM2022.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) only learned about the alert from the media, said Executive Director Ricardo Jalad.

"I really don't know how it happened. That particular message did not come from the NDRRMC," he said in a text message to ABS-CBN News.

The Free Mobile Alert Act requires emergency alerts to be "hazard specific, time bound and area focused," Jalad said.

These alerts are channeled from warning agencies like state weather bureau PHIVOLCS and seismology office Phivolcs to the NDRRMC Operations Center, and the to telcos, he said.

"We don't send directly to the subscribers. And again, not that kind of message which I'm sure the telcos won't accept from us," added the NDRRMC chief.

Former party-list lawmaker Neri Colmenares, author of the Free Mobile Disasters Alerts Act, said he was concerned about the incident.

"Either ginagamit ng BBM camp ang emergency SMS facility ng gobyerno or they are misrepresenting as an emergency alert what is clearly a political ad. Nakakadismaya na may ganitong mga kandidato," he said on Twitter.

Either the the BBM camp is using the emergency SMS facility of government or they are misrepresenting as an emergency alert what is clearly a political ad. It is sad that there's this kind of a candidate.)

"We trust that the National Telecommunications Commission will be looking into this matter," said NDRRMC spokesman Mark Timbal.

Marcos' camp and the Department of Information and Communications did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

The only emergency notifications that NDRRMC issued on Wednesday were "rainfall warnings due to the current weather disturbance and nothing else," Timbal told ABS-CBN News.

The NDRRMC is consulting with telcos and "so far, they have informed us that such a message did not come from them," said the official.

"Our people can be assured that the NDRRMC reserves the use of its warning systems for their mandated purpose only, that is to provide proper and timely warning to our people regarding natural hazards," he added.