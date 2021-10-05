MANILA - The Integrated Bar of the Philippines on Tuesday urged President Rodrigo Duterte to reconsider his decision to bar Cabinet members from attending the Senate investigation on the alleged misuse of pandemic funds.

"In view of the brewing conflict between the Executive and the Legislative branches of the government, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines calls for calm, sobriety, and unity among the said two (2) branches of government and its agencies, and for the same to cooperate and work together to combat corruption and abuse," the group said in a statement.

STATEMENT OF THE INTEGRATED BAR OF THE PHILIPPINES ON THE PROPOSED DIRECTIVE IN BARRING CABINET MEMBERS FROM ATTENDING THE HEARINGS IN THE SENATE

The IBP also called on Duterte to heed a Supreme Court decision which said that although the Executive and the Legislative are co-equal branches of government, the former "cannot frustrate the power of Congress to legislate by refusing to comply with its demands for information."

"We thus urge the President to reconsider his decision to bar his Cabinet from attending the Senate investigation on the alleged irregularities in the Department of Health (DOH) spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic program. It is only by granting our Congress free access to information that we can empower them to formulate policies that fully reflect the will of our people," it added.

Duterte on Monday said he has issued a memorandum to prohibit the members of his Cabinet from attending the Senate investigation as resource persons, adding that they do not have the time for it.

The Philippine Bar Association has also criticized Duterte's decision.

Duterte's latest directive is part of an ongoing conflict with Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chair Richard Gordon, who launched an investigation into Pharmally's transactions with government, Gordon said he does not know why Duterte still defends former economic adviser Michael Yang and former budget undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao, a fraternity brother.

Duterte has denied allegations of corruption, even saying he doesn't care what happens to Pharmally, as long as his men do not get involved in it.