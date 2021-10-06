Pharmally Executive Krizle Mago is now in the custody of the House of Representatives, according to House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability Chair Diwa Party-list Rep. Michael Aglipay. Handout photo from Diwa Party-list Rep. Michael Aglipay



MANILA— Former Pharmally Pharmaceutical officer Krizle Mago will remain under the protective custody of the House of Representatives for a maximum of 60 days unless Mago leaves on her own, a lawmaker said Wednesday.

Mago received protective custody of the House last Friday. She will stay at the chamber until the committee report is finished or after 2 months, which ever comes first, said Diwa Party-list Rep. Michael Aglipay, chair of the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability.

“May pangatlo pa palang option: kung ayaw na niya, she can leave freely," he said.

(There's also a third option: if she no longer wants to stay, she can leave freely.)

"Kahit bukas po basta sumulat lang siya kay Speaker meron kami dokumento na di na namin kargo de konsiyensiya kung may mangyari sa kaniya sa labas."

(She can leave even tomorrow, she just has to write to the Speaker to state that we're not liable for whatever happens to her outside the House.)

Aglipay downplayed criticism from the Senate over Mago's recantation and the protective custody of the House.

"Resource person siya (she's a resource person), from the start we have to take care of our resource persons, we have to take care di dahil gusto namin siya i-shield. Nung nag-present siya abogado niya lumapit sa akin," he said.

(We have to take care of her not because we want to shield her. Her lawyer approached us when she wanted to present.)

Aglipay added that the House's protective custody won’t spare her from Senate investigations.

Mago earlier said she was pressured when she told a Senate inquiry that their company "swindled" government over the changing of certification stickers on face shields purchased by the latter.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, however, said Mago might have been pressured to recant her statement.