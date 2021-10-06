MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has continued lashing out at Senator Richard Gordon, this time warning the latter of what might be once he is no longer in office.

"You know, Gordon, ayaw ko lang magyabang, pero remember that you will not be a senator all the time. At hindi naman tinatakot, pero bantay ka sa mga tao na pinag-aabuso mo dahil darating din ang panahon para sa'yo," Duterte said in a taped address aired Monday night.

(You know Gordon, I just don't want to boast, but remember that you will not be a senator all the time. And I am not threatening you, but be wary of the people you are abusing because your time will come.)

Duterte also reiterated that he will not allow the members of his Cabinet to attend Senate investigations only to be humiliated by the senators.

"I am giving this warning to the Senate. Ayaw ko ng gulo. I recognize your power to cite people, to help you in aid of legislation. Baka 'yang inyong in aid, maging first aid 'yan. Winawarningan ko kayo. Walang susunod sa inyo. Walang isang pulis o Air Force, Navy o Army. Ni isa, walang susunod sa iyo because sinasabi ko sa kanila 'wag mag-cooperate especially if it is to further give you the power to insult everybody," he said.

(I am giving this warning to the Senate. I don't want any conflict. I recognize your power to cite people, to help you in aid of legislation. But that in aid [of legislation] might turn into first aid. I am warning you. No one will follow you. No police, army, air force or navy will follow you. No one will follow you because I told them not to cooperate with you especially if it is to further give you the power to insult everybody.)

"'Pag na-cite kayo in contempt, 'pag nalaman ko, ang ikulong ko 'yung mga senador," Duterte said.

(If they cite you in contempt, once I learn about it, I will detain the senators instead.)

Duterte on Monday said he has issued a memorandum to prohibit the members of his Cabinet from attending the Senate investigation as resource persons, claiming that they do not have the time for it.

Last week, he also ordered the country's police and military to "stay out" of the Senate probe into Pharmally.

Duterte's latest directive is part of an ongoing conflict with Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chair Richard Gordon, who launched an investigation into Pharmally's transactions with government, Gordon said he does not know why Duterte still defends former economic adviser Michael Yang and former budget undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao, a fraternity brother.

Duterte has denied allegations of corruption, even saying he doesn't care what happens to Pharmally, as long as his men do not get involved in it.

