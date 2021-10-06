DOH, Pharmally not yet off the hook in House probe: solon

MANILA - Neither the Department of Health (DOH) nor Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. is off the hook in the House Committee on Good Government’s probe on government's alleged anomalous purchase of COVID-19 response supplies, the lawmaker leading the investigation said Wednesday.

Diwa Party-list Rep. Michael Aglipay said the panel will look into other possible cases of fraud and corruption in the procurement of supplies from Pharmally after they ruled out an overpricing of the goods.

“Lahat on the table, except yung overprice, concluded ko na po na walang overprice," he said.

(Everything on the table, except the alleged overpricing, I have concluded that there is no overpricing.)

“Wala ako sinabi na off the hook. Meron pa mga, besides overpricing, merong iba pang issues. Yung collusion, (Department of Budget and Management Procurement Service) at Pharmally, mga allegation na ganun. May iba pa na allegations na 'di ko na dedetalyehin. Marami pa, around 4-5 allegations," he added.

(I didn't say they already off the hook. There are other allegations aside from overpricing. The alleged collusion between DBM-PS and Pharmally, there are allegations like those. There are around four to five allegations that haven't been tackled yet.)

Aglipay said the House may release its report on its investigation by December 4 at the latest.

"Alam niyo, very serious itong topic na ito, dahil inaantabayanan ng mga mamamayan natin kung meron bang violation," he said.

"It will take one month to two months, minimum one month. Ibig sabihin, kung kaya ng November 4, pero 'di namin mamamadaliin. Meron kami maximum na 60 days. So by December 4, yun po yung ating binigay sa sarili natin."

(You know, this is a very serious topic since the people are waiting to see if there were violations. It will take one to two months, minimum of one month. This means we can release by November 4, but we won't rush it. We have a maximum of 60 days so we can release by December 4, and that's the deadline we set for ourselves.)

Aglipay has previosuly said that he sees nothing wrong with government's deals with Pharmally, noting that procurement laws were waived when the deals were signed.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said he was "happy" with the "fair" House of Representatives inquiry into the deals, which he said was "more sane" compared to the Senate's probe.

He had also maintained that the deals were above board.

The Senate probe on the same issue found that Duterte's former economic adviser, Davao-based businessman Michael Yang, has links with Pharmally.

