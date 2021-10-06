A health worker administers the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to education frontliners during a symbolic vaccination ceremony for the Marikina Polytechnic College and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina at the Marikina Sports Center on May 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Senators on Wednesday expressed dismay with the Department of Education (DepEd) after the agency reported that just 57 percent of its personnel have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

At a Senate hearing, Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said 580,000 out of DepEd's 970,000 teaching and non-teaching staff have been inoculated against the respiratory illness.

Sen. Nancy Binay said the DepEd should ensure that school personnel participating in the pilot implementation of limited face-to-face classes have already received a jab.

"Fifty-seven percent, to me, is not acceptable... As a parent, hindi ako papayag na babalik 'yong anak ko sa eskuwelahan na hindi ako sigurado na 'yong kaharap niya ay vaccinated," she said.

(As a parent, I won't allow my child to go back to school without being assured that they will face vaccinated people.)

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chair of the Senate basic education committee, urged education and health officials to prioritize teachers in the COVID-19 vaccination to ease parents' worries.

Binay also suggested a separate vaccination program for teachers, similar to the proposal made by the Teachers' Dignity Coalition back in July.

Only select local government units, such as in Caloocan City, are holding separate COVID-19 vaccination for educators.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said the National COVID-19 Vaccination Operations Center already ordered the fast-tracking of COVID-19 vaccinations for school personnel.

Education and health officials earlier said only fully vaccinated school personnel are allowed to join the pilot implementation, which would take place in 120 schools in areas deemed "low risk" for COVID-19.

In the same hearing, Malaluan said the pilot implementation for limited face-to-face classes would start on Nov. 15.

The pilot test is the first of the DepEd's 3-phased plan to reopen Philippine schools, which have been closed since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has prompted the shift to remote learning via printed modules, broadcast and online modes.

— With a report from Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

