Public may have 'false sense of success' vs COVID-19 as gov't approval ratings rise: analyst

MANILA - A political analyst on Tuesday warned that the public may have a "false sense of success" against COVID-19 after President Rodrigo Duterte earned a 91-percent approval rating for his COVID-19 response.

The public heard and saw only reports from government as the country went on one of the longest lockdowns in the world to prevent the spread of COVID-19, professor Dindo Manhit said.

"Umaga pa lang kino-quote natin government, tanghali press briefing ng gobyerno, gabi meron din. Baka naman talagang ang mga kababayan natin ay may kritikal na pananaw, ay mas iparating natin sa iba nating kababayan kasi baka magkaroon tayo ng false sense of success against COVID," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We quote government first thing in the morning, there's a press briefing at noon and also in the evening. Maybe what the public needs is more critical thinking, which we should disseminate more because we might have a false sense of success against COVID.)

"Nakakatakot 'yun kasi kailangan nating panagutin din, kailangan ng ating gobyerno maging transparent sa ginagawa nila kasi kung hindi mas mahihirapan tayong sagutin ang problema ng pandemya kung matutuwa tayo sa galing na ginagawa natin pero di naman pala yun ang katotohanan sa ground level."

(That's scary because we need accountability from government, we need government to be transparent because we will face more difficulties in solving the pandemic if we are happy with our response but it's not the truth at the ground level.)

Professor Dindo Manhit urged social media and traditional media to "merge" and disseminate critical analysis of government's performance as the pandemic persisted.

"Baka kasi ang maingay 'yung mas kritikal magisip, which is tama lang, eh hindi kumakalat 'yung critical analysis na 'yun. Baka napapanahon din mag-merge ang social media discussion at traditional media at paulit-ulit nating iparating sa publiko ito, kasi ang kinakatakutan ko baka may alternative reality," he said.

(Maybe those who have critical opinions, their analysis are not being heard. Maybe it's time for social media and traditional media to merge and tell the public these because I fear there may be an alternative reality.)

"Baka kailangan mas maparating natin sa ating mamamayan 'yung mga problema na idinulot nito at ano ba talaga ang mga naging interventions ng government. Na kung kinakapos, baka mas dapat nating ireport iyon. Maaaring di nagrereflect sa mga mamamayan yun."

(Maybe we need to tell the public the problems the pandemic has caused and what are government's interventions. If these are lacking, maybe we should report it more because it might not reflect on the public.)

The Philippines as of Monday ranked 19th among nations with the highest cases of COVID-19, with 324,762 virus patients reported.

Of this figure, 45,799 were considered active cases, while 273,123 patients recovered and 5,840 died.