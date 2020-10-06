'Problema sa internet mas naging lantad sa pagbubukas ng klase'

MAYNILA — Sa ikalawang araw ng pasukan, mahinang internet signal pa rin ang problema ng mga guro at estudyante.

Tugon ng Department of Education (DepEd) dito ang pamamahagi ng modules, kung saan hindi na kailangang mag-online lagi ng estudyante.

Pero sa kabila ng mga problema, sinabi ng kagawaran na naging matagumpay ang pagbubukas ng klase.

"Ito ay base sa feedback ng ating field offices and confirmed with some principals and teachers, generally peaceful and successful naman kasi ang metrics naman ang enrollment, readiness ng schools to deliver education," ani DepEd Undersecretary Jesus Mateo.

Pero kinontra naman ito ni Senate committee on basic education, arts and culture chairman Sherwin Gatchalian.

"I cannot claim complete victory yesterday because if you look at the standpoint of parents and teachers, the lack of internet connectivity became the stumbling block," anang senador.

Sinabi pa ng senador na ngayon nasa new normal na, kailangan paigtingin ng mga telecommunications company ang kanilang serbisyo.

"The telcos should step up. It’s now in the hands of our telcos to step up and to make sure that connectivity is available to all of our students… We have to use all tools available and I’m looking at the point of view of our parents and students and I’ve seen first hand that connectivity is a problem," ani Gatchalian.

