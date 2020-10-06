Palace: Duterte told Velasco he 'had right' to run for House Speaker

MANILA -- President Rodrigo Duterte told Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco on Monday night that the latter "had a right" to run as leader of the House of Representatives.

Duterte had brokered a "gentleman's agreement" for Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano, his 2016 running mate who lost to Vice President Leni Robredo, to serve as Speaker until this month and be replaced by Velasco, his PDP-Laban party-mate.

Last Wednesday, Cayetano offered to resign, but a majority of lawmakers rejected his move.

Velasco sought an audience with Duterte late Monday, according to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday.

"Humingi po ng permiso si Cong. Lord Allan para tumakbo bilang Speaker. At ang sagot po ng Presidente: 'Karapatan mo iyan, sang-ayon sa kasunduan ninyo kay Speaker Alan Cayetano'," Roque said.

More details to follow.