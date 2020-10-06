IATF backs resumption of motorcycle taxi pilot study

A vehicle from the new motorcycle taxi player JoyRide traverses along EDSA in Quezon City on Jan. 6, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA— The inter-agency task force leading the Philippine government's response to COVID-19 has endorsed the resumption of a pilot study on motorcycle taxis, Malacañang said Tuesday.

"Inendorso ng IATF sa House of Representatives Committee on Transportation ang request ng mga local chief executives ng Metro Manila para sa Department of Transportation na ituloy ang pilot study ng motorcycle taxis pending enactment of the appropriate legislation," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

(The IATF has endorsed to the House of Representatives Committee on Transportation the request of local chief executives in Metro Manila for the Department of Transportation to continue its pilot study on motorcycle taxis pending enactment of the appropriate legislation.)

The IATF released the resolution below:

Three ride-hailing platforms participated in the trial that ended in March, namely Angkas, Joy Ride, and MoveIt.

Pioneer Angkas gained popularity for providing cheaper ride-hailing services and faster commute through Metro Manila's traffic-choked roads.



