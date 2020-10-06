3 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 10,843

MANILA— The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,843 Tuesday with 3 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,141, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,903 have recovered, while 799 have died.

The DFA reported no new recovery and 1 new fatality on Tuesday.

06 October 2020



Today, the DFA reports 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1 new fatality among our nationals in Asia and the Pacific and in the Middle East. Meanwhile, there are no new recoveries recorded today. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/uX62t3qYc1 — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 6, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 498 in the Asia Pacific, 167 in Europe, 2,310 in the Middle East and Africa, and 166 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 326,833 people. The tally includes 5,865 deaths, 273,313 recoveries, and 47,655 active cases.

— With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News