Wind signals still up in north Luzon as 'Jenny' exits PAR

RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari-8 imagery

MANILA — Tropical cyclone wind signals remain hoisted over northern Luzon provinces Thursday even as Typhoon Jenny (international name: Koinu) exited the Philippine area of responsibility, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA said Jenny, which earlier made landfall over southern Taiwan, has exited PAR as of 3 p.m.

Jenny, spotted 275 kilometers west northwest of Itbayat town in Batanes at 4 p.m., was packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour and up to 170 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

Signal number 2 was hoisted over Itbayat, Batanes, which may experience gale-force winds within 24 hours.

Signal number 1 was likewise raised over the following areas and warned of slight damage in some weak houses in 36 hours.

The rest of Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna)

Northwestern portion of Cagayan (Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Abulug)

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Burgos, Pasuquin, Vintar)

HEAVY RAINFALL

From Thursday to Friday afternoon, the weather agency said 100-200 mm (4 to 8 inches) of rainfall could hit Batanes.

PAGASA noted that forecast rainfall is "generally higher" in mountainous areas and that flooding and landslides are possible.

MONSOON RAINS

The typhoon is also expected to continue enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat.

PAGASA said the habagat could stir occasional rains over the western portions of Luzon in the next three days.

Metro Manila, central Luzon, Calabarzon and Mimaropa may experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms within the next 24 hours due to the habagat.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms also due to habagat and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Jenny will continue to move westward slowly over Taiwan Strait and the coastal waters of southeastern China.

Meanwhile, a new low pressure area has developed 1,840 km east of Eastern Visayas outside the PAR. The weather disturbance may enter the PAR this weekend and develop into a tropical cyclone early next week.

It will be locally named Kabayan if it enters PAR. - with reports from Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News

