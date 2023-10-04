The Supreme Court building in Manila. April 21, 2014. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Supreme Court has asked the National Bureau of Investigation to look into services being offered online for the annulment and nullity of marriages.

In a letter sent by Court Administrator Raul Villanueva to NBI Director Medardo De Lemos, links and data pertaining to the services were attached to the request for an investigation on the matter.

"We, therefore, request your agency to immediately investigate this matter and help unmask those behind this despiteful scheme so that they can be appropriately dealt with and, if so warranted, prosecuted," Villanueva said.

The court said the claims of those offering "no appearance and hearing" services is a deception.

Guaranteeing that documents will be received by interested parties is also grossly misleading, according to the court.

"Obviously, the intention of such [an] offer is to lure victims into paying unjustified fees for irregular services," Villanueva said.

The annulment process in the Philippines could prove lengthy and expensive and would require court hearings.