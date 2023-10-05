RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari-8 imagery

MANILA — Tropical cyclone wind signal number 1 remained hoisted over northern Luzon provinces late Thursday as Typhoon Jenny (international name: Koinu) continues to move away from the country, the state weather bureau said.

Jenny, last spotted 330 kilometers west northwest of Itbayat town in Batanes at 10 p.m., was packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour and up to 160 kph gusts, PAGASA said.

PAGASA raised signal number 1 over the following areas and warned of slight damage in some weak houses in 36 hours.

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona)

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Burgos, Pasuquin, Vintar)

According to PAGASA, Jenny is less likely to directly bring rainfall over the country throughout the forecast period.

Its effect on the southwest monsoon or habagat has also weakened, although the western section of Luzon may still experience some rainshowers.

Metro Manila, central Luzon, Calabarzon and Mimaropa may experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms within the next 24 hours due to the habagat.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms also due to habagat and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Jenny will continue to move westward slowly over Taiwan Strait and the coastal waters of southeastern China.

Meanwhile, a new low pressure area has developed 1,840 km east of Eastern Visayas outside the PAR. The weather disturbance may enter the PAR this weekend and develop into a tropical cyclone early next week.

It will be locally named Kabayan if it enters PAR. - with reports from Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

RELATED VIDEO