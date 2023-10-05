MANILA — The Supreme Court has upheld the penalty of life imprisonment against two human traffickers convicted by the Court of Appeals and the Pasay City Regional Trial Court.

In a decision promulgated on June 26, 2023, the court denied the appeal of Rizalina Gumba and Gloria Rellama who sought the reversal of their conviction for qualified human trafficking.

Gumba and Rellama were floor managers of a bar in Cavite where young girls were being offered for sex for P1,500.

The pair argued before the lower courts that the crime was not consummated because they were arrested before the girls could engage in paid sex during the entrapment operation in 2014.

The CA however said the crime was consummated as soon as they recruited the girls for the pretend party during the operation.

“After thoroughly evaluating the records of this case, this court resolves to dismiss the appeal for failure to sufficiently show that the Court of Appeals committed any reversible error in the assailed decision, as to warrant the exercise of this court’s appellate jurisdiction,” the Supreme Court said in the decision penned by Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.

The court also debunked the allegation of the two that what happened was an instigation and not an entrapment.

“With the operation passing both the subjective and objective tests, as a valid entrapment, the bottom line of this issue becomes plain: accused-appellants always had the criminal intent to traffic minor girls for prostitution, to the point of needing no inducement to commit the crime,” the court said.

The court also ordered the accused to pay a fine of P2 million each, as well as pay the two victims P500,000 for moral damages and P100,000 in exemplary damages each, plus 6 percent legal interest per year.