MANILA - Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla assured that the next steps of the government will be in accordance with the law after the suspension of the Protected Area Community-Based Resource Management Agreement between the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc.

The meeting came after the DENR suspended the agreement after allegations of abuses including child marriage surfaced against the leaders of SBSI.

“We don’t want anything so dramatic to happen, we just want everything to be done to the letter of the law kaya nga sa akin dinala ng iba-ibang government agencies na pag-usapan para we become very rational in every move we make as government,” Remulla said.

Remulla made the statement after meeting with DENR Secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga and Department of Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian as well as officials of the Philippine National Police and the Department of the Interior and Local Government,.

“Hindi tayo magko-conclude tapos mabilisan na agaran na gagawa tayo ng judgment na mali ito dapat umalis ito, hindi ganon, we are not doing that,” Remulla said.

Remulla also said that they will be coordinating with the Department of Education on the issue of 4Ps or Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program funds.

“We agreed that we need the DepEd to cooperate with us on the issue of 4Ps kasi there are reports the 4Ps are being used by certain elements within the Socorro organization,” Remulla said.

