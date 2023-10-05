MANILA - The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) is planning to give a hero's welcome for overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Marjorette Garcia who died in Saudi Arabia.

In a press conference Thursday, OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio said he spoke to the family of Garcia and assured them that they are monitoring her case.

Garcia worked as a domestic worker in Saudi Arabia since 2021, but was found dead with several stab wounds over the weekend. She was 32 years old.

Ignacio believes that Garcia deserves a hero's welcome when her remains are returned to her family.

“Kagabi po kausap natin yung mother ni Marjorette atsaka yung kanyang asawa. Ang mensahe namin, si Marjorette ay uuwi, bibigyan natin ng hero's welcome, bagamat napakasakit nang nangyari ngayon, kami ay nakatagpo ng genuine na isang bagong bayani. Napakaganda ng kanyang relasyon sa kanyang employer,” Ignacio said.

The OWWA chief assured Garcia's family that they will be given her full benefits from the government.

“Lahat nung OWWA benefit makukuha nila. Nasa proseso pa tayo lahat, it’s best that we wait for the official report of the Saudi police and we assure you, hindi naman tayo magkukulang lagi pag dating sa assistance sa mga pamilya at pati nga mga anak nito kasama sa mabibigayan ng tulong. Yun po pinapangako namin sa inyo,” Ignacio assured.

Meanwhile, Department of Migrant Workers Officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said they are still waiting for the official report from the Saudi authorities.

Cacdac added the case of Garcia is now pending before the prosecutor.

“The last update that we gathered is yung kaso mula sa pulis nasa prosecutor na and ang inaabangan natin may investigative body yung prosecutor kung saan posibleng humantong sa isang criminal court so ang napipinto dito is pagtukoy ng isang krimen na naganap laban kay Marjorette at pagtukoy dun sa salarin,” Cacdac adds.

“Sa ngayon, I would rather wait for the official report from the prosecutors. I know may mga reports na binabanggit yung nationality ng reported perpetrators at yung mismong kaparaanan ng pagpaslang. But for me, we would rather wait for the full official report,” Cacdac explained.

