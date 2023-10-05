Hundreds of teachers from various schools brave the rain as they hold a unity march towards Mendiola, Manila on October 5, 2023 to mark World Teachers' Day. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Despite the heavy downpour, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Philippines led teachers, education workers, and students to march Thursday to commemorate World Teachers' Day.

The group raised the sector's long-standing demands encapsulated in the theme "Gurong Pilipino, Manindigan Para Sa Sweldo, Edukasyon, At Karapatan."

Carrying placards, balloons, and signages, the teachers converged along España Boulevard in front of University of Santo Tomas and proceeded to march towards Mendiola Peace Arch to conduct a short program.

ACT-NCR Chairperson Vladimir Quetua said they have a list of demands.

“May pito kaming pinaglalaban na ihahain namin at idudulog sa Malacañang. Pangunahin ang pagtaas ng sahod, usapin ng mga benepisyo, at irechannel yung confidential at intelligence fund at ibasura ang K to 12," Quetua said

The group's 7 demands are the following:

1. Increase in teachers and education workers' salaries

2. Improvement of teachers and education workers' benefits

3. Address perennial education shortages for learning recovery

4. Abolition of confidential funds and intelligence funds

5. Full funding of the free college education program

6. Uphold education workers' right to freedom of association

7. Junk K to 12 curriculum and conduct nationwide genuine consultation with all stakeholders

The protest rally caused traffic around Legarda Street and Recto Avenue.

The Manila Police District provided security and the Manila Parking and Traffic Bureau managed the traffic flow in the area.

Past 4 p.m., the program ended and the group peacefully dispersed.