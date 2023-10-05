DOJ reminds teachers corporal punishment is prohibited

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday reminded teachers and educators that corporal punishment is prohibited in schools as it condemned any act of violence and abuse perpetrated against children.

“Child abuse in any form is an abhorrent violation of children's rights and a crime that should never be tolerated,” the DOJ said in a statement.

The DOJ made the statement as an investigation looked into the recent case of a teacher in Antipolo City who allegedly slapped a student that eventually died days after.

According to the student's mother, the teacher allegedly grabbed the 14-year-old boy by the collar, pulled his hair and slapped him for complaining about classmates who were noisy.

“The DOJ would like to remind teachers/educators that they hold a position of trust and responsibility in a child's life,” the agency said.

It added that it directed the Office of the City Prosecutor of Antipolo City to coordinate with law enforcement agencies on the investigation and case buildup on any offense that might have been committed against the student.

The boy's death certificate, released by Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, indicated that he died from global brain edema, or swelling of the brain.

The teacher has been placed on leave and could be dismissed for child abuse or grave misconduct, according to the Department of Education.