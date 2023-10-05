Storage facility of the DSWD-Metro Manila Field Office in Pasay City. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday said it would check its warehouse, which state auditors flagged for having "rodents and cockroaches."

The Commission on Audit said filth in the warehouse of the DSWD-Metro Manila Field Office in Pasay City caused spoilage of some relief goods stored there.

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian ordered field office chief Michael Joseph Lorico to physically inspect the warehouse and check the condition of relief goods.

The DSWD said it welcomes COA's recommendations to improve the facility.

“The words ‘state of disrepair’ and ‘lack of cleanliness and organization’ are not acceptable to the DSWD’s manual of housing relief items in any of our warehouses or facilities,” DSWD spokesperson and Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez said.

“Rest assured that the DSWD management is already looking into this concern to fast-track the apply the necessary changes to improve the stockpiling, cleanliness, and condition of the NCR warehouse,” he said in a news release.

Gatchalin also ordered DSWD personnel to sort out all relief supplies to ensure that no outdated items would be distributed to areas hit by disasters.

Lopez said they would also take into consideration regular pest control and repairs to improve the storage facility.

The warehouse is located beside the National Resource Operations Center, the main disaster hub of the DSWD.

ABS-CBN News visited the warehouse but was not given access inside its premises.

