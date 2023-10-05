DILG to LGUs: Confidential funds must be justified

Members of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan troop to the House of Representatives in Quezon City on September 26, 2023, as Congress deliberate on the 2024 national budget. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/file

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday said local government units' confidential funds must be justified, bounded by law, and must be accounted for.

Interior Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez said confidential funds would be allowable "so long as it is within the bounds of the law."

"Aware naman siya (Abalos) na may LGUs na may certain na pangangailangan, naiintindihan namin like with regards to peace and order, security. May mga ibang bagay na sakop ng confidential funds," Gutierrez told the media.

Asked, however, what she thinks of confidential funds that would be higher than the budget allotted for basic services, Gutierrez said allocation must be equitable.

"We should go back to the basics, it should be in accordance to law, you must be able to justify it, dapat may proper accounting yan and dapat commensurate yung gastos mo sa need ng taumbayan," she said.

"End of the day para sa constituents yang mga iyan," she added.

Former government officials earlier urged the Commission on Audit (COA) to probe the reported P2 billion worth of confidential funds that Vice President Sara Duterte used when she was a mayor of Davao City.

Data from COA showed Davao City had P2.697 billion in confidential funds from 2016 to 2022.

According to House Deputy Minority Leaders and ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro, this means Davao City had a daily spending of P1.235 million for the past six years.

Meanwhile, COA had said about 1,707 local government units, 57 national government agencies and 10 state firms are entitled to surveillance funds under their mandates, and are so required to submit quarterly accomplishment reports to the President and Congress and liquidate their surveillance expenses to the COA's Intelligence and Confidential Fund Audit Unit.