China reiterates claim to Ayungin amid outcry over dangerous maneuvers

MANILA - China has reiterated its claims over Ayungin Shoal, as its expressed opposition to the latest resupply mission by Philippine vessels to BRP Sierra Madre.

In a statement, China Coast Guard spokesman Gan Yu claimed that two supply ships and 2 coast guard vessels from the Philippines “intruded into the adjacent waters of Ren'ai Reef in China's Nansha Islands without the permission of the Chinese government.”

“The Chinese Coast Guard strictly warned the Philippine vessels in accordance with the law, tracked and monitored the vessels all the way, and effectively regulated them,” he added.

He reiterated China’s “indisputable sovereignty” over the waters of Nansha Island (part of the Spratly Islands), and its opposition to the “the illegal delivery of construction materials by the Philippines to the illegally grounded warship.”

“The Chinese Coast Guard will continue to carry out law enforcement activities in the sea areas under China's jurisdiction according to law,” Gan also said.

The office of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri earlier released a video clip showing a Chinese ship cutting through the path of a Philippine Coast Guard vessel in Ayungin Shoal.

Ayungin Shoal lies 105 nautical miles (194 kilometers) west of the Palawan province in the Philippines, and is within the country's 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone.

Maritime security expert Ray Powell said 2 Chinese militia ships, the Qiong Sansha Yu 00008 and 00231, passed within a few meters of the BRP Sindangan and the BRP Cabra, both Parola-class vessels of the PCG.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, despite a 2016 international court ruling that its stance has no legal basis.

- with a report from Agence France-Presse