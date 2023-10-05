Barangay chief candidate shot dead in Cebu town

An incumbent barangay councilor who is running to be village chief for the incoming polls was shot dead Thursday afternoon along the highway of Barangay Prenza in Balamban town, Cebu.

He was identified as Anastacio Pacquiao, 60 years old, and an official of Barangay Cansomoroy. He was a candidate for barangay chairman.

According to Police Lt. Col. Glenn Hife, chief of the Balamban Police Station, the victim was shot by motorcycle-riding gunmen while he was also on board his motorcycle.

“Initial, that is what we have but we are still conducting an investigation. The motive initially is personal grudge”, said Hife.

The victim came from his house and was going to an unknown location before the incident happened.

Witnesses said he was shot in the head.

Medics tried to bring him to the nearest hospital but was already declared dead on arrival.

A hot pursuit operation is now ongoing.

The Commission on Elections has yet to comment on the incident.

- report from Annie Perez

