6 cops linked to Jemboy Baltazar killing surrender

Photo courtesy of CIDG Director PMGen Romeo Caramat



Six police officers involved in the August 2 shooting of Jemboy Baltazar in Navotas have surrendered to authorities Wednesday.

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Director PMGen Romeo Caramat said the suspects voluntarily surrendered to CIDG Quezon, by virtue of warrant of arrest issued by Navotas Regional Trial Court Branch 286.

The six cops who are currently facing a murder charge are:

PEMS Roberto Balais Jr PSSg Gerry Maliban PSSg Antonio Bugayong Jr. PSSSg Nikko Pines Esquilon PCpl Edmard Jade Blanco Patrolman Benedict Mangada

All accused are not entitled to bail and are currently in the custody of CIDG Quezon at Camp Guillermo Nakar, in Lucena City.

The said suspects were former personnel of the Navotas Police, but were relieved from their posts after fatally shooting 17-year-old Baltazar during their search operation for a wanted suspect in the area last August.