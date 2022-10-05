Senator Robin Padilla voluntarily submits to a drug test at the PDEA Headquarters in Quezon City. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Sen. Robin Padilla on Wednesday voluntarily submitted to a drug test at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Headquarters in Quezon City.

Padilla, dubbed the "Bad Boy of Philippine Cinema", said the voluntary drug test was in reaction to Surigao del Norte Second District Rep. Ace Barbers' proposal for actors to submit to drug tests before they are hired for any project.

The test result showed the senator was negative for drug use.

Padilla, who transitioned from showbiz to politics and topped the 2022 Senate race, earlier said drug tests should not be mandatory.

"Tayo ay nakikiisa sa layuning maprotektahan ang ating mga kababayan sa kapahamakan ng iligal na droga. Kasama na rito ang mga kapwa kong artista," Padilla said.

"Ngunit hindi maaaring obligahin ang sinuman na magpa-drug test, dahil maaaring labag ito sa kanilang karapatang pantao," he added.

(We support the goal to protect our compatriots from illegal drugs, including my fellow actors. But we cannot oblige anyone to undergo a drug test because this could violate their rights.)

He added that instead of actors, it is government officials who should undergo drug testing.

This was backed by Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, a former Philippine National Police chief who led the country's war on drugs during the Duterte administration.

"Nothing is preventing the state from performing its mandate to make sure na drug-free ang ating bansa. Trabaho ng estado yan. Pero tama din yung idea na hayaan ang industriya to police their own ranks," he said, adding that TV stations could do random drug tests of their own talents.

(Nothing is preventing the state from performing its mandate to make sure that our country is drug-free. That is the job of the state. But the industry should also be allowed to police its own ranks.)

"Unahin natin yung sector ng mga pulitiko. Kaming mga pulitiko dapat mandatory bago mag file, dapat bago tanggapin ng Comelec yung certificate of candidacy kasama na dun yung drug test para sigurado tayo na kung sinoman yung uupo na pulitiko, sigurado tayo na hindi siya gumagamit ng ipinagbabawal na droga."

(Politicians should go first. Politicians like us should undergo mandatory drug tests before the Comelec accepts our certificate of candidacy so that we can be sure that no matter who is elected, no one is using illegal drugs.)