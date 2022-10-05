Mike Toledo, Sept. 11, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Metro Pacific Investments Corp executive Mike Toledo on Wednesday said he was willing to be President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s next press secretary, but declined to confirm whether or not he had received a formal offer.

Toledo, who served as former President Joseph Estrada's press secretary, was among the business leaders who were with Marcos at an environment conference in Manila.

“Sino ba naman po tayo para tumanggi? I will be humbled and it will be an honor and a privilege to serve under the Marcos administration,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

(Who are we to refuse?)

“I am here to help in any way I can, whether I am in the private sector or should I go to the public sector,” he said.

When prodded to confirm if he received an official communication from Malacañang, Toledo said: “I am not in a position to dwell on it but let me just say that given an opportunity to serve, why will I say no?”

“There are no considerations. I’ve always believed that the greatest calling is public service,” he said.

Malacañang on Tuesday said lawyer Trixie Cruz-Angeles resigned as press secretary due to health issues.

Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez on Wednesday said an “authorized person” informed him that he was among those being considered as Cruz-Angeles' replacement.

He said Toledo and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation official Gilbert Remulla were also in the shortlist.

Toledo said he was "not aware of any shortlist."

"But if I am indeed in any shortlist, I consider it an honor in itself,” he said.

“It’s not a question of interest. If public service call for you to make sacrifices then who are we to say no?”



Toledo said he and the President discussed the mining industry on the sidelines of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ first multi-stakeholder forum.

“Nakita naman po natin na binigyan ng importansya ng Marcos administration (we saw the importance that the Marcos administration gives)… na mining together with other industries like agriculture will play a very important and pivotal role in ensuring that we recover from this pandemic very quickly,” said Toledo, who also chairs the Chamber of Mines.



“We are the fifth most highly-mineralized country in the world, number 3 in gold, 4 in copper, 5 in nickel and yet less than 1 percent lang po ang nakukuha natin. Sayang,” he said.

(We tap less than 1 percent. It's a waste.)

